Anonymous tip app for students launches in surrounding Charlotte school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve heard of the saying “If you see something, say something,” but now a new statewide anonymous tip app is making it easier for North Carolina students to do just that.
It’s called the “Say Something” app and it’s rolling out in our school districts right now.
“We’ve seen too many examples of school tragedies, where the warning signs were there," says North Carolina Superintendent of Instruction Mark Johnson.
Johnson says the anonymous tip app “Say Something” is creating a lifeline for students, right in the palm of their hand.
“They see these problems on their social media feeds that we don’t even see as adults. And they have nowhere to go to report this," says Johnson.
But with the Say Something app, now they do.
Students can report what they see by selecting from a thorough list of “tips” in the app - tips like harassment, planned fights or sexual assault. Students can also call the tip hotline.
Johnson says one of the most common ways they’re seeing students use the app is by them reporting what they see on social media. The app makes it easy to report things like cyberbullying.
“Things happen so fast in social media that, you know, you could see a threat on social media at nighttime and then just shrug it off as a joke in poor taste, and then not do anything about it. And a few days later, something actually happens," says Johnson.
Because the tips from the app go straight to 911 call centers, dispatchers receive the tips in real-time. But for a larger school district like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, getting the app up and running properly, has taken more time.
“911 Center for Mecklenburg County is much larger than it would be for some of the smaller counties, or even some cities that have their own 911 centers," explained Johnson.
Union and Cabarrus County Public schools are already using the Say Something app.
“So far we’ve had about 60 incidents reported," says Tahira Stalberte, director of Union County Public Schools communications. “We’ve trained all middle and high school students. They started using it as soon as they were trained. Tipping us off to different incidents, whether its bullying, also things related to students who may have talked about harming themselves.”
With how quickly younger students are getting smartphones, Johnson says the hope is to make it available for elementary-aged students soon.
UCPS says in the meantime, the district’s anonymous tip line can be a resource for elementary students.
Gaston County is expected to get trained on the app soon. Mecklenburg and Lincoln counties don’t currently have the app, but plans are in the works.
Although, CMS does not have the Say Something app yet, its district does use the Stand Up Speak Out platform. The website can be used anonymously if the user wishes to do so.
