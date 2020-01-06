Wintry mix, rain to impact Tuesday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday's high temperatures are aiming towards the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under mostly clear skies.
Tonight expect lows in the 30s, but above freezing for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains.
Anticipate an increase in the cloud this evening into the overnight hours as our next weather marker moves west to east across the Carolinas Tuesday morning. Therefore, a First Alert has been declared for the mountains for Tuesday morning, as a rain-snow mix is expected there early on, with scattered light rain likely for the Piedmont.
Icy spots may develop in the NC mountains, so use caution traveling on your Tuesday morning commute. Precipitation is expected to taper off as we move into Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
Friday will likely bring the start of yet another round of rain, with afternoon high temperatures rebounding to the lower 60s. Even milder temperatures return for Saturday, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms with high temperatures jumping to near 70°.
Rain may linger into early Sunday, with high temperatures expected to stay above normal, well into the 60s.
Have a great first full week of the New Year!
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
