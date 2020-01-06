Sunny and cool for Monday, yet a First Alert has been issued for the Tuesday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for the Tuesday morning commute, with the chance for a rain-snow mix in the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and scattered rain for the Piedmont. Another round of rain returns Friday into next weekend.
Monday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures, as low temperatures start off in the lower 30s, and afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday morning will feature a rain-snow mix for the North Carolina mountains and foothills, with scattered rain likely for the Piedmont. Icy spots will be possible in the NC mountains, so use caution traveling for the Tuesday morning commute. Precipitation is expected to taper off as we continue into Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
Friday will feature another round of scattered rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Milder temperatures return for Saturday, with scattered rain showers possible and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Rain may linger into next Sunday, with high temperatures expected to stay in the 60s.
Have a great start to your week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
