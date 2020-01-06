Shot fired during attempted Charlotte hotel robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one shot was fired during an attempted armed robbery at a University City hotel.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Red Roof Inn on Equipment Drive.
Two people entered the business, armed with guns and demanding property, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
A hotel employee pushed one of the suspects, who fired the gun he was carrying. Nobody was hurt in the incident, and the suspects left with nothing.
Police are still investigating the incident.
