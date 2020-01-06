Report: Man in stolen car, with 15-year-old girl, tried to hit officers during chase in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after officials say he led authorities on a vehicle chase and attempted to strike officers with a stolen vehicle - with a teen girl in the car with him.
The incident began when a gold Ford Focus was stolen from the Faith Road area around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A short time later, a deputy spotted the vehicle coming in his direction on Bendix Drive. Officials say the suspect, 22-year-old James Nickerson, of Charlotte, swerved in the direction of the patrol car, causing the deputy to maneuver to avoid being hit.
Deputies then tried to pull the vehicle over, but they say Nickerson kept driving and refused to stop, eventually getting on the interstate and heading south on I-85.
Stop sticks were deployed near the China Grove exit in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but officials say Nickerson again swerved toward an deputy who was out of his vehicle and the deputy had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. The stop sticks only caught one back tire and the vehicle kept going south.
Stop sticks were again deployed near Old Beatty Ford Road, however a deputy was unable to avoid hitting them and only that patrol vehicle was disabled.
As the chase approached the Lane Street exit, deputies say Nickerson “abruptly pulled to the side of the interstate” and was taken into custody. Officials say he had a 15-year-old girl in the car with him.
Nickerson is charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger and assault on emergency personnel with a deadly weapon by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges from the Salisbury Police Department are expected.
In the meantime, Nickerson was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $75,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
