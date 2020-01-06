Police searching for missing man whose vehicle was found on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing Saturday.
Eric Byers, 56, was last seen on Friday evening on Atlas Drive near Cindy Lane and Statesville Road. Police say his vehicle was found parked on the side of northbound I-85 just south of the weigh station near the Catawba River.
A search of the area was conducted using officers, multiple canines, a police helicopter and boats, but Byers was not found.
Byers is described as a black male, 5′6″ tall and 180 lbs.
Anyone who sees Byers or has information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
