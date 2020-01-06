More construction coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are in store at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Starting Monday, the airport’s terminal lobby is set to start a $600 million expansion.
This project means getting through the door might be a little more crowded than usual. Anyone coming and going will have to walk through doors 3 and 4 only. For the next two years, doors 1 and 2 are going to be permanently closed for the construction.
There’s a reason why people say patience is a virtue.
“Sometimes you have to go through the inconvenience stage to make things better so, I’m looking at the big picture, but right now it’s horrible,” said Dominic Gillion, one airport visitor.
The added construction at Charlotte Douglas International Airport could cause more headaches for passengers. Project leaders say there’s promise in the pain. The work that’s being done will transform the terminal lobby and add more room. That means more space to grab your airplane tickets, get to your gates, and pick up our bags.
“It’s going to slow things down in the short term which I’m sure isn’t going to make a lot of people happy, but I think it’s an excellent idea,” said Josh Kent, who was waiting in the airport to pick up his brother.
Airport workers say to give yourself more time to get there because of it. Something Gillion found out the hard way.
"I parked on the fourth floor and had to go down to come back up to meet someone and see them off. It was just an interesting journey,” said Gillion.
It’s going to take about five years to complete the construction. The areas that are being updated haven’t been touched since 1982 and it’s something many say is long overdue.
