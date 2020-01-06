Mild sunshine today, little winter weather for the mountains early Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with pleasant afternoon readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Those values are about 10° above average for this time of the year, enjoy.
Dry conditions prevail tonight with lows in the 30s, but above freezing for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains.
A First Alert has been declared for the mountains for Tuesday morning, as a rain-snow mix is expected there early on, with scattered light rain likely for the Piedmont. Icy spots may develop in the NC mountains, so use caution traveling on your Tuesday morning commute.
Precipitation is expected to taper off as we move into Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
Friday will likely bring the start of yet another round of rain, with afternoon high temperatures rebounding to the lower 60s. Even milder temperatures return for Saturday, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms with high temperatures jumping to near 70°. Rain may linger into early Sunday, with high temperatures expected to stay above normal, well into the 60s.
No snow...no cold air in the near future for the Charlotte area!
Have a great start to your week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
