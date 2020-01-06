Local law enforcement showing support for Florence airport officer killed in shooting

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies across the South Carolina upstate are showing their support for a fellow officer who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.
According to the Florence County Coroner’s Office, Florence Regional Airport Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, of Dillon, was shot and killed shortly before 6 a.m. near the airport at 2100 Terminal Drive.
Sources tell WMBF News the 26-year-old was also a firefighter with the Latta Fire Department.
By Monday morning, multiple agencies in the WBTV viewing area had spoke out showing their support for and sending their condolences to Officer Winkeler and the Florence Regional Airport Police.
The Huntersville Police Department in North Carolina also took to Facebook, posting “Please keep the family and friends of fallen Florence Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic event. #OfficerDown #NeverForgotten #EOW #RestEasyBrother #BackTheBlue #AirportPolice #FlorenceSC #HuntersvillePD.”
The Florence Regional Airport thanked their fellow officers and the public for the outpouring of support.
In a news release, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said James Edward Bell, 37, was arrested in connection to the shooting and was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
“Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division continue their investigation of an incident Sunday morning in which a man shot and killed an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport,” the release began. “The suspect initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by Florence County Deputies.”
SLED is investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. WMBF contributed to this report.