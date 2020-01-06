Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PLANE CRASH
4 suffer minor injuries in North Carolina plane crash
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a small plane crashed in western North Carolina. Local media outlets reported the plane went down around 5 p.m. Sunday. Rutherford County Emergency Management Director Edward Hamrick told TV station WHNS the four-seat aircraft was flying out of Henderson County as part of an exhibition flight for children who were on board. The FAA will investigate.
HOTEL LAWSUIT
Lawsuit over Asheville hotel set for Supreme Court hearing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A costly three-year legal battle over a proposed hotel in downtown Asheville is set for a hearing before the North Carolina Supreme Court. The Citizen-Times reports arguments will be heard Monday in Raleigh in the case over the city's denial of the project, a 185-room Embassy Suites hotel and parking deck. City council members cited concerns about parking, traffic and a high concentration of hotels when they voted against the project in 2017. Hotels have become an increasingly fraught issue in the popular tourist destination, which implemented a one-year moratorium on hotel projects in September.
LIBRARY LATE FEES
Wake County library system does away with late fees
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina's most populous counties is doing away with late fees at its library system. The News & Observer reported over the weekend that Wake County Public Libraries wiped out late fees as of Jan. 2 for nearly 300,000 people and won't issue any more in the future. Ann Burlingame is assistant director of the library system that has nearly two dozen branches. She says the system is trying to get resources into the hands of people who need them the most and saw waiving fees as one way of doing that.
SOUTHPORT-FORT FISHER FERRY
Southport-Fort Fisher ferry set to close for 3 months
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A popular North Carolina ferry route is set to close for three months to allow crews to perform repairs. The StarNews reports the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry beginning Monday to update ramp equipment at both ferry terminals. The department's ferry division said contractors expect work on the approximately $3 million project should be done by early April. The closure will be a headache for tourists and commuters. What was a 30-minute trip over the water could taken an hour-plus by road.
UNITED STATES-IRAN-TROOPS
On short notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of U.S. soldiers have deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. Lt. Col. Mike Burns is a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division. He told The Associated Press that 3,500 members of the division’s quick-deployment brigade will have deployed within a few days. The wife of one soldier who recently deployed said that his departure was so abrupt she didn’t have the chance to say goodbye in person or by phone.
POLICE SHOOTING
No injuries in Raleigh police shooting that followed chase
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Raleigh police are investigating an officer shooting they say followed an attempted carjacking and pursuit. Police said in a news release Saturday night that no one was injured in the incident earlier in the day. Police say an 18-year-old suspect overtook a city trash truck at gunpoint but fled on foot when he couldn't operate the vehicle. A pursuit ensued and an officer fired shots, but Riley wasn't struck. He was taken into custody. An investigation into his actions is also ongoing.
CHILD DEATH
North Carolina man charged in death of child, 2
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An active duty military member living in eastern North Carolina has been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child. Jacksonville police arrested Ricardo Montesinos late Friday or early Saturday, a spokesman told The Daily News. Police said an investigation began after officers responded to Montesinos' apartment Wednesday after a call for medical service. First responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on a two-year-old child, but were unsuccessful. Police did not describe the child's condition or Montesinos' relationship to the child. The 24-year-old was being held without bond Saturday.
MALL SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA
Second teen arrested in killing of girl at N. Carolina mall
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl at a North Carolina mall. WBTV reported a 15-year-old was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder and felony rioting in the shooting at the Concord Mills mall in suburban Charlotte. Police said the teen is an acquaintance of 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black, who was arrested earlier in the week. Police have said the victims were not the intended target of the gunfire.