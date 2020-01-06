Duquesne beats Davidson for first time, 71-64

MOON TOWNSHIP, P.A. (AP) - Michael Hughes had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Duquesne to a 71-64 win over Davidson, the Dukes’ seventh consecutive “home” victory in a season in which their own fieldhouse is undergoing renovation. The Dukes played the game at Robert Morris University.
The Dukes are 2-0 in the A-10 for just the eighth time in 43 seasons and beat Davidson for the first time in eight all-time meetings.
Their 21-2 start is the best since 1971-72 when they began 15-2.
Carter Collins scored a career-high 22 points for the Wildcats.
