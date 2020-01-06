CMPD: Fatal shooting at apartment complex ruled self-defense, no charges filed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police now say a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte in August was self-defense and no charges will be filed.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on August 14, at an apartment complex on Calibre Crossing Drive, off of Causeway Drive just off Independence Boulevard. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service, and when they arrived they found a man who had been shot - later identified as 27-year-old Quandarro McCleary - in the parking lot of the complex.
McCleary was taken by MEDIC to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Detectives said in August that the initial investigation revealed the incident started when McCleary and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in the apartment complex parking lot. The argument escalated and McCleary was shot.
Officials say McCleary was at the scene, while the suspect drove to another location on Margaret Wallace Road where he called 911. That man was interviewed by homicide detectives.
On Monday, January 6, CMPD said that investigators had determined the man who pulled the trigger was acting in self-defense and “charges would not be appropriate.”
The case was also presented to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office who concurred with CMPD’s decision.
No further information or details about the shooting have been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.