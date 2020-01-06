Checkers blow by Bruins 4-1 for fifth straight win

Press release provided by the Charlotte Checkers
PROVIDENCE, RI - Charlotte continues to climb back up the standings with another key divisional win, throttling the Bruins 4-1 for its fifth consecutive victory.
The rematch with Providence played out much like the previous night’s tilt, with the Checkers claiming a lead in the first thanks to Jacob Pritchard’s first goal of the season. The rookie struck again to double up that lead in the second, then the red-hot Julien Gauthier popped home a rebound out front 86 seconds later to blow things wide open.
Brian Gibbons wrapped things up in the third when he angled a puck off the boards and into the empty net. Providence would break up the back-to-back shutout attempt with a strike in the final minute of regulation, but it would be of no consequence as the Checkers depart from Rhode Island with a weekend sweep.
Anton Forsberg nearly pulled off a perfect outing, but was nevertheless stellar between the pipes. The netminder made 26 saves to stymie the Bruins and earn his team-leading 10th win of the season.
Notes
The Checkers have now won five straight games and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games … Anton Forsberg has now won four straight starts and has six wins in his last seven appearances, allowing seven total goals in those victories … Julien Gauthier scored a goal in his second straight game to move into a tie for sixth in the AHL … He also extended his point streak to seven games, matching Eetu Luostarinen for the longest by a Checker this season … Jacob Pritchard’s goals were his first career tallies in the AHL … The Checkers have scored at least three goals in each of their last five games and in 10 of their last 11 … Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury … Terry Broadhurst, Derek Sheppard and Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras.
Up Next
The Checkers’ road trip rolls on for three more games next week, starting with a matchup in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.