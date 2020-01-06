Checkers blow by Bruins 4-1 for fifth straight win

The Checkers have now won five straight games and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games … Anton Forsberg has now won four straight starts and has six wins in his last seven appearances, allowing seven total goals in those victories … Julien Gauthier scored a goal in his second straight game to move into a tie for sixth in the AHL … He also extended his point streak to seven games, matching Eetu Luostarinen for the longest by a Checker this season … Jacob Pritchard’s goals were his first career tallies in the AHL … The Checkers have scored at least three goals in each of their last five games and in 10 of their last 11 … Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury … Terry Broadhurst, Derek Sheppard and Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras.