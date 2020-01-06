Caldwell investigators still looking into fire where body was found, but say no foul play suspected

CAJUH’s MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - Investigators are hoping autopsy results will shed more light on what happened in a mobile home on Sunday where a man was found dead after a fire.
It happened about 9:30 in the morning at a mobile home on Orlando’s Way. Richie Truett was asleep at one end of the home, he says, when his fiancé woke him up and told him something was on fire. He says he saw thick smoke in the hallway and thought the man renting the back room, 29-year-old Frankie Prestwood, was still there.
“I tried to get to him to save him,” said Ritchie, adding that he could not get through the door to Frankie’s room.
A neighbor came to help and as the door was kicked open, “Everything exploded,” said Truett.
Officials say air got into a smoldering fire and it burst into flames. At that point, it was impossible to get in to save Prestwood.
Fire crews arrived within minutes and extinguished the blaze and then found the body. There were no working smoke detectors, but investigators said they did not believe it would have made a difference in this case. They say more details on that will be released later in the week.
They do not, however, suspect foul play.
Meanwhile, fire officials stress that in most cases, smoke detectors can save lives. They advise renters to check with the landlords to be sure they have working detectors and homeowners to be sure theirs are working as well.
Local fire departments often have programs to help people who cannot get one on their own.
