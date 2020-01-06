Atrium Health Cabarrus and NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announce recognition program for veterans

In addition, our veteran patients will be honored and recognized with the “Code Honor” protocol upon their passing in the hospital. This is a similar program already in place at Atrium Health Mercy. The program will provide an honorable “discharge” from the hospital upon a veteran’s death by draping the stretcher with the American flag and having the veteran and their family escorted by security from the deceased veteran’s room. “Code Honor” will not only show Atrium Health Cabarrus’s respect for the veteran, but for the veteran’s family.