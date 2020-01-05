Woman killed in Iredell County wreck caused by driver who fell asleep

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 76-year-old woman was killed after her car was hit head-on by a driver who fell asleep.
The wreck occurred around 2:43 p.m. on U.S. 64 near the intersection of Lippard Farm Road outside of Statesville.
Lois Crotts, of Stony Point, was driving a green Toyota Camry south on the road. A white Dodge Caravan driven by a 25-year-old Charlotte man was traveling north, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol
The collision forced the Camry to spin out into the guardrail on the southbound shoulder. Crotts died at the scene.
Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of the Caravan fell asleep prior to the wreck. His car came to rest on the highway and caught fire.
He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem for treatment of his injuries.
Troopers continue to investigate, and charges are pending.
