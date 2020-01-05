Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Florence airport

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -- Multiple agencies are investigating an early morning shooting at the Florence Regional Airport that killed one.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirm an airport officer was killed in the shooting this morning near the airport at 2100 Terminal Drive.
26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler of Dillon has been identified as the victim of the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. on airport property according to officials. Sources tell WMBF News Winkeler was also a firefighter with the Latta Fire Department.
In a release, SLED says the suspect in the shooting has been apprehended.
“Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division continue their investigation of an incident Sunday morning in which a man shot and killed an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport,” the release began.
“The suspect initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by Florence County Deputies.”
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting at this time. According to SLED, Sunday’s incident in Florence County is the first officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at MUSC in Charleston.
