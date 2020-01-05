Rozier hits key shots as Hornets top Mavericks 123-120 in OT

DALLAS, T.X. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored 29 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime after his tying basket in regulation, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-120.
Devonte Graham had 27 points and 13 assists as the Hornets won their second straight after a season-worst six-game losing streak.
Luka Doncic set a franchise season record with his 10th triple-double, scoring 39 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
But the 2019 Rookie of the Year had a turnover and two missed 3s late in regulation as the Mavericks let a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter slip away.
