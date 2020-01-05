Police looking for suspect who robbed two clerks at gunpoint

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police want your help finding the person who robbed a Union County convenience store at gunpoint.
The incident occurred Dec. 29 at the Market Express at 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Monroe.
Police say the suspect wore all black clothing, with a black ski mask and blue gloves. The suspect held the two clerks at gunpoint and demanded money from the safe, before leaving the store on foot after receiving money.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Monroe Police at 704-282-4744.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.