Noticeably cooler temps today!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a completely different day from yesterday! Saturday started in the 50s. Today… about 20° cooler. Today’s high will be at least 10° cooler than yesterday. It shouldn’t be as breezy today.
All of the precipitation has now moved out. The mountains have been left with some snow though. Be safe if you are travelling in the higher elevations this morning. The First Alert is still in effect for some icy patches. It is also chilly and the High Wind Warning continues to be in effect until noon today.
For everyone outside of the mountains, we are in for a quiet Sunday and Monday. We will enjoy sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. By Tuesday, we have another shot at some rain during the day. It should move in and move out fairly quickly though. Highs will remain in the mid 50s.
After that, we will dry out again for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid 50s.
Friday and Saturday will bring our next good chance for precipitation. However, highs will remain well above freezing so we still aren’t looking at a winter storm.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
