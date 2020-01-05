Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

UNITED STATES-IRAN-TROOPS
With hours' notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of U.S. soldiers have deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. Lt. Col. Mike Burns is a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division. He told The Associated Press that 3,500 members of the division’s quick-deployment brigade will have deployed within a few days. The wife of one soldier who recently deployed said that his departure was so abrupt she didn’t have the chance to say goodbye in person or by phone.
CHILD DEATH
North Carolina man charged in death of child, 2
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An active duty military member living in eastern North Carolina has been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child. Jacksonville police arrested Ricardo Montesinos late Friday or early Saturday, a spokesman told The Daily News. Police said an investigation began after officers responded to Montesinos' apartment Wednesday after a call for medical service. First responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on a two-year-old child, but were unsuccessful. Police did not describe the child's condition or Montesinos' relationship to the child. The 24-year-old was being held without bond Saturday.
MALL SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA
Second teen arrested in killing of girl at N. Carolina mall
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl at a North Carolina mall. WBTV reported a 15-year-old was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder and felony rioting in the shooting at the Concord Mills mall in suburban Charlotte. Police said the teen is an acquaintance of 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black, who was arrested earlier in the week. Police have said the victims were not the intended target of the gunfire.
PUBLIC HOUSING EVACUATION
Public housing residents evacuated over carbon monoxide risk
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been relocated from a North Carolina public housing community over ongoing concerns about carbon monoxide. The Durham Housing Authority said in a statement Friday night that it was conducting an “immediate emergency relocation” of all McDougald Terrace residents to hotels after “several” residents were treated for elevated carbon monoxide levels. The Herald-Sun reports the move came after a tense meeting Thursday during which residents accused the authority of ignoring unsafe living conditions.
ZOO ATTENDANCE
North Carolina Zoo marks record attendance in 2019
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo says it had a record-setting number of visitors in 2019. The zoo in Asheboro announced Friday it had 917,309 visitors in 2019, a record and 85,000 more than in 2018. The zoo says it is the world's largest natural habitat zoo. It is home to more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants.
RAPPER ARRESTED
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say they have arrested Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby on a battery charge after an argument with a music promoter over a payment for a performance. After his arrest, officials say they discovered the rapper was wanted on an arrest warrant on a battery charge in Texas. Jail officials in Miami say he's appeared before a judge on Friday, but will remain in custody until further notice. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk and he's best known for his single, “Suge." He was cited for resisting an officer and marijuana possession in North Carolina last week.
AP-VA-CAT WOUNDED-ARROW
Cat found in Virginia with arrow lodged in its shoulder
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a cat has been wounded after being shot by an arrow. The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that someone spotted the cat in the parking lot of a roofing company. The projectile had been lodged inches above the feline’s heart and lungs. Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said it was not the first animal they've seen that has been shot with a bow and arrow.
BC-NC-SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
Police: Homeowner says he shot suspected burglar
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they're investigating after a homeowner said he shot someone who broke into his home. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they received a 911 call about 6:20 a.m. Thursday from the town of Gibsonville. It's about 30 minutes east of Greensboro. The homeowner told responding deputies that he fired his gun at a burglar. The suspect was later found and is being treated at a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.