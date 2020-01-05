Forrest’s late three lifts men’s basketball past Georgia Southern

App State scored the first four out of the locker room and cut the deficit to a point at 42-41 on a pair of free throws from Kendall Lewis. Forrest knotted the score at 47-47 with a triple, but Georgia Southern countered with the next four points to take a 51-47 edge with 13:40 remaining. The Mountaineers answered right back with seven straight to open a 54-51 lead, only to see the Eagles jump back in front 58-54 with seven consecutive points.