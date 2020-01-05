A FIRST ALERT continues into early Sunday for the NC Mountains due to snow chances and gusty winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Sunday morning for the NC mountains, where a trace to more than three inches of snowfall may lead to slick roadways. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the North Carolina mountains, where wind gusts of 50+ mph are possible through midday Sunday.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with morning low temperatures in the lower 30s, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s. Monday will be more of the same with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures, as low temperatures start off in the lower 30s, and afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 50s.
Rain chances return for Tuesday, with scattered rain possible during the day, as high temperatures stay in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures around 55 degrees.
Friday will feature another round of scattered rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s. Milder temperatures return for Saturday, with scattered rain showers possible and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Rain may linger into next Sunday, with high temperatures cooling back into the 50s.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
