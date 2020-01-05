Dog missing from stolen truck found dead after weeks of searching

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A yellow Lab mix who disappeared two weeks ago from a truck stolen in North Charleston has been found dead during a search.
The dog, Bella, had been the subject of a search since her owner’s truck was stolen in the parking lot of the Northwoods Boulevard Lowe’s on Dec. 22.
Bella’s owner found her down an embankment on the eastbound side of the 52 Connector at 2 a.m. Sunday, two weeks after her disappearance, according to North Charleston spokesperson Karley Ash.
No additional charges are being made in this incident, she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.