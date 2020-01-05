Deputies arrest man charged in connection to 2018 murder for stealing cars

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say they arrested a man on the agency’s most wanted list for allegedly stealing a car later recovered from High Rock Lake.
Deputies stopped a car on Stokes Ferry Road Saturday that was reported stolen out of Salisbury.
During the stop, 26-year-old Cory Wayne Harrington allegedly jumped and ran from the vehicle. Deputies eventually caught him in nearby woods, and took him into custody.
Harrington was out of jail on bond for his alleged involvement in a 2018 murder. Deputies say he used Melanie Clark’s credit card after the grandmother was shot to death in her home on Dulin Avenue. He faces felony identity theft charges in that case.
Deputies say additional charges are being obtained against Harrington for possession of the stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harrington complained of a neck injury suffered from running into a tree in the woods. He was transported to Novant Rowan Hospital for treatment before being taken to the Rowan County Jail under a $25,000 bond.
Harrington’s passenger, 28-year-old Daniel Scott Yates, was also arrested. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed under $10,000 bond.
