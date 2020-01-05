Community honors late civil rights leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte community gathered in prayer for the funeral of a local civil rights leader.
Charles Jones passed away last week at the age of 82.
He was one of the leaders of the sit-in movement back in 1960 at Johnson C. Smith University.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was among the many people who spoke at his service today, held at the chapel on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University.
She praised him for his fighting spirit.
“He accomplished so much for the people of Charlotte, fighting the injustices of slavery, segregated lunch counters and segregated schools," Lyles said.
Jones is survived by his wife and several children.
