Carey scores 24 to lead No. 2 Duke past Miami 95-62

CORAL GABLES, F.L. (AP) - Vernon Carey Jr. scored 24 points in 25 minutes playing against his hometown team for the first time, and No. 2-ranked Duke shot a season-high 60% to beat the Miami Hurricanes 95-62.
It was Miami’s most lopsided home loss in Jim Larranaga’s nine seasons as coach.
Carey shot 11 for 14, and every basket drew cheers from a substantial portion of the less-than-capacity crowd.
The Blue Devils freshman starred in high school in nearby Broward County, and his father played football for the Hurricanes. Duke improved to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Miami fell to 9-4.
