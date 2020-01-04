Wrestler Ric Flair ‘so happy, so proud’ about daughter Charlotte Flair’s engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Wrestling legend Ric Flair is celebrating the engagement of his WWE wrestling star daughter Charlotte Flair to fellow WWE champion “Andrade.”
“Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement!” Flair tweeted on New Year’s Day. “So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!”
The couple announced their engagement on social media on New Year’s Day.
“Si. @AndradeCienWWE,” Charlotte Flair, a 10-time WWE women’s champion, tweeted at 1:08 a.m.
“She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!” tweeted Andrade, whose full name is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza.
After the proposal, Charlotte Flair responded to various questions from fans on social media. “A pretty crazy start to the year,” she tweeted. “Let’s have a Q&A.”
“How are you feeling right now?” a woman asked.
“Tranquilo,” Flair replied, “#HappyWoooYear.”
Does she speak or understand Spanish? another woman asked Flair.
“Starting classes for 2020,” she responded.
“Who made the first move way back when?” a man asked.
“Me,” Flair replied. “I asked @KarlAndersonWWE if Andrade was his friend.”
Asked her favorite thing about Andrade, she responded to another fan: “He knows exactly what he wants!”
Asked the favorite thing they’d done together, Flair said: “our first trip” and posted a photo of the couple relaxing on a boat.
What was her dad’s first impression of her beau the first time he met him? another fan asked Charlotte Flair.
“’He’s a good wrestler!’” Flair said her father remarked.
