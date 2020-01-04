Rowan Emergency Services now on site at Millers Ferry Fire Department with “QRV”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Emergency Services is teaming up with a local fire department to shorten response times to the High Rock Lake area and I-85.
On Friday they got a new quick response vehicle, or QRV. The vehicle will be operated by certified paramedics. They have a higher level of training and can do more complicated medical procedures.
The QRV will be stationed at Millers Ferry Fire Department on Long Ferry Road.
Officials estimate it can cut down response time by 12 minutes, which could be the difference between life and death.
“Paramedics, they can do additional innovations skills. They’re able to administer IV access push fluids and drugs that we don’t currently carry. They’re going to carry different monitors to take 12 leads. They’re going to do a lot more that we can do because they have the equipment to do that," said Joshua Fox of the Millers Ferry Fire Department.
The new vehicle, known as QRV81, will in service beginning this weekend.
