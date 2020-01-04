Rock slides shut highways in the N.C. mountains, prompting emergency alerts to drivers

NORTH CAROLINA (Joe/Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - Rock slides closed parts of two highways in the N.C. mountains this weekend after rains, emergency officials said.
A slide closed Interstate 40 westbound in McDowell County on Friday night and U.S. 19/74 in the Nantahala Gorge on Saturday afternoon.
McDowell County emergency officials tweeted the I-40 closure at about 6 p.m. Friday, saying rocks tumbled near the top of Old Fort Mountain. McDowell officials had not updated travel conditions on Saturday.
At about noon Saturday, state highway officials tweeted about a “small slide” that closed U.S. 19/74 in the Nantahala Gorge. Crews were expected to reopen the highway at about 3 p.m, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“NCDOT crews are clearing the area — about 25 truck loads — then will install catchment and temporary stop lights,” NCDOT officials tweeted. “Traffic will be in one-lane through once the area is clear.”
Officials have not said what they believe caused the slides. Similar rock slides that closed parts of I-40 and other roads in the mountains for months at a time in recent years were blamed on heavy, persistent rain, the Charlotte Observer previously reported. One slide closed I-40 near Tennessee in February 2019, the Observer reported.
Ongoing rain showers were expected to transition to snow showers across most of the mountains on Saturday afternoon, according to a winter weather advisory bulletin early Saturday by the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C.