Report: Wilmington port named fastest growing in nation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port of Wilmington is the fastest growing port in the country, according to a report from the American Council of Engineering Companies.
According to a recently released briefing, the port experienced a growth of 26.2 percent from 2017 to 2018. Analysts point to the availability of cold storage warehousing and the nearby industrial real estate market for the large increase.
“Wilmington’s port is becoming a player in the growing cold supply chain, which is experiencing an uptick in demand due to changing consumer preferences and the widespread adoption of online grocery purchasing,” the report said.
Wilmington also is listed as the 25th largest North American port.
