Powerball jackpot nears $240M. Win? An asteroid is more likely to hit you, site says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The jackpot in this weekend’s Powerball lottery soared to nearly $240 million, after no one matched the numbers for the top prize in Wednesday’s drawing.
Saturday night’s drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Players pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. Up to five sets of numbers can be played per play slip.
Powerball tickets are $2 — $3 by adding Power Play.
A player wins the jackpot by matching five white balls in any order, plus the one red Powerball number.
Matching all five white balls, but not the Powerball number, wins $1 million. The Powerball game offers seven other ways to win lesser amounts of money by matching fewer numbers.
The jackpot winner can also choose $160.7 million in cash.
The N.C. Education Lottery site lists the odds of winning the grand prize at 1 in about 292 million.
You have a better chance of being hit by an asteroid, finding a four-leaf clover or dating a supermodel, the North Jersey Record reports.