Police: Two hurt in shooting incidents in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were hurt in shooting incidents at two separate locations in Salisbury on Friday night.
Investigators confirmed that one shooting happened at Lakewood Apartments off Statesville Boulevard. A person was shot in the hand and hip, but the injuries are not life threatening. That victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Another shooting happened in the 300 block of Merritt Avenue. Police say one person was shot in the hand.
Early on Friday morning a teen was shot inside a home on Pinewood Avenue. That teen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was discharged a few hours later.
Other people, including small children, were inside the house at the time, but no one else was hurt.
Police say they do not know if the shootings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.