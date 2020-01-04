Local Middle East analyst comments on death of Iranian general

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Anmar Jerjees, a resident of Indian Trail and native of Iraq, spoke to WBTV Friday night about the death of Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds military force. Jerjees said he used to work as a junior Middle East Analyst for an organization in Washington D.C. He said he was born in Iraq, but his family left for Syria during the Iraq War. He said that after spending a few years in Syria, his family was granted asylum and relocated to the Charlotte area.