Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina aviation foundation says a Vietnam War-era helicopter hit by a car sustained millions of dollars in damage. A State Highway Patrol officer says the man behind the wheel was arrested for driving under the influence. The officer says that the man mistakenly took an access road near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport instead of the expressway and hit the helicopter, which was parked in front of a building. The Celebrate Freedom Foundation says damage to the 1967 AH-1F came to around $6.6 million. The 53-year-old chopper was used to teach students about science and technology.