Group walking 105 miles from RVA to Arlington National Cemetery raising money for Navy Seal Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday morning Jan. 2th, more than a dozen men and women lined up, eager to pay to their respect and to simply say ‘thank you’ to those who have served.
The group embarked on a 105-mile walk from the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond to the Arlington National Cemetery.
Its all part of the 7th annual Freedom Ruck Walk, led by Vic Wise, the son of a veteran to raise money for the Navy Seal Foundation.
“It’s an event where we start at the Virginia War Memorial and we head north on route 1 to Arlington National Cemetery,” said the founder of Freedom Ruck Walk, Vic Wise. “This is a way for me to take one weekend a year to get out in the community and fly my flag high and proud in hopes to inspire and remind those in the community to be thankful for the freedom that we enjoy.”
“You’re honoring the service member man and woman but you’re also honoring their family,” said Marine veteran, Mandy McGee.
For veteran McGee, this is her 5th year participating.
“I’ve made it to 60 miles but I’m hoping to one day make it all the way if not this ruck a future ruck,” said McGee.
She says although she's never finished the walk, the honor behind it is much bigger than her.
“My dad always tells a story about coming back from Vietnam and not being able to wear his uniform,” said McGee. “This was my way to say thank you dad and welcome home.”
While some people do most of the march, Vic Wise plans to walk the entirety of the 105 miles, something he’s done for the past six years.
“It’s a physical undertaking and it ends up being a mental undertaking as well to keep your body moving but it’s a great way to learn about what your capable of doing,” said Wise.
Wise says once the group gets to the last mile, the walk becomes more intense as their adrenaline is pumping and the walk becomes a slight sprint.
“We always run the last mile, it’s our way of showing the power of this community and the power of this nation,” said Wise.
The group’s goal is to be finished within 48 hours by Sunday morning Jan. 5th.
To find out how you can donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.