First Alert for mountain snow tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a wet few days! Today will still bring a few more showers during the afternoon. There won’t be much in the rain gauge by the time all is said and done though. Highs will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon. Cooler air will rush in behind this system. For most of the WBTV viewing area, the cooler air will arrive after the precipitation departs. For the mountains, the precipitation will last into the night. As temps fall back below freezing, snow seems likely overnight. For most of the populated areas, 1-2” seems reasonable. The mountain peeks should expect more. A First Alert has been issued for the mountains from this evening into Sunday morning. On top of the snow, gusty winds will be an issue. There is a High Wind Warning for Avery, Ashe and Watauga and a Wind Advisory for the mountains of Burke and Caldwell.