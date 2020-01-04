Firefighter comforts young girl after house fire

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A photo of a local firefighter comforting a Craighead County girl who lost her home in a fire last night has gotten a lot of response on Facebook.
Caraway Fire Chief Curtis Taylor tells Region 8 News they got a call around 7 p.m. Thursday from a man passing by the home on North San Francisco Avenue who saw the fire.
Fortunately, the family wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but the house is a total loss.
David Choate was a firefighter on the scene Thursday.
Choate is also an officer at the Caraway Police Department and works as an SRO at the school of a girl who lives in the home.
When fourth-grader Addisyon Caples saw her home in flames, she was thankful to see a familiar face.
“I don’t know what I would do without him if he wasn’t there,” said Caples.
Choate says taking time to comfort her during this time is just part of his job.
“I’m just one that was there to be able to give her a hug,” said Choate.
The small gesture, leaving a big impact on Addie.
“It really does make me feel a lot happy because I know a lot of people are supporting us and that makes me feel good,” said Caples.
Taylor said the American Red Cross was contacted to help the family, while residents in Caraway and other surrounding towns have offered to help the family with everything including clothes.
If you’re interested in helping the family, you can donate money via PayPal to Ashleyjames521@gmail.com.
There is also an account set up at Centennial Bank under Morgan Fletcher and Ashley James House Fire Account.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.