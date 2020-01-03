$90,000 worth of military machinery stolen from NC business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tens of thousands of dollars worth of military machinery was stolen from a business in McDowell County and deputies are asking for the public’s help locating it.
Deputies say someone stole the military equipment, $90,000 worth, from Bac Trac Technologies on U.S. 221 South.
Someone entered the business, deputies say, “and removed a 2008 Schutt military generator and environmental control unit trailer, a 2008 Hanco 25kVA 20kW generator with a Perkins diesel engine and a 2008 Applied Companies environmental control unit.”
Deputies believe the theft happened sometime between the evening of Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 828-652-2237.
