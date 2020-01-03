Road reopens after train hits car stuck on tracks in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A road has reopened after a train hit a car that was stuck on the tracks in north Charlotte Thursday night.
The incident happened on Back Creek Church Road near University City Boulevard.
Charlotte police say the train hit an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks.
Back Creek Church Road was closed for an extended period of time, before it was reopened at 11:15 p.m.
Officials did not provide any other details about this crash.
