Police in Salisbury investigating after teen shot inside home on Friday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot while inside a home in Salisbury on Friday morning.
According to police, the teen was in a home in the 400 block of Pinewood Avenue at approximately 1:50 am when someone outside the house fired several shots that went into the house. The teen was hit in the thigh.
Other people, including small children, were inside the house at the time, but no one else was hurt.
When police arrived they performed first aid, applying pressure to the gunshot wound until Rowan EMS arrived.
The teen was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and was discharged after several hours.
At this point police say they do not have any suspect information, but they do not believe this was a random shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.