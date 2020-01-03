Officials search for owner of lost pot belly pig in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating the owners of a pot belly pig found roaming the highway on Thursday.
The pig found running down Hwy 150 just a few blocks from the Walmart, heading from Cherryville toward the Lincolnton area. Officials say some good Samaritans helped get the pig into a car and take it to the animal shelter so it wouldn’t get run over.
Gaston County AC&E shared video and photos of the pig on their Facebook page, requesting the public’s help. You can see that post here.
Officials say they are not equipped to house the pig at the shelter and need to “find a resolution for this animal as quickly as possible.”
Anyone who has any information is urged to call 704-922-2174 or email placementpartner@gcps.org.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.