NCDOJ reviewing complaints against EatWorkPlay CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned that the North Carolina Department of Justice is reviewing new complaints that have been filed against the EatWorkPlay CLT organization.
In 2019, the organization sold expensive tickets to its Willy Wonka-themed gala then postponed the gala last minute, leaving some customers concerned about receiving refunds.
The gala was billed as a benefit for sick kids at Levine Children’s Hospital.
Several people who bought tickets to the event have been trying to get a refund, but those people have told WBTV that they’ve had trouble dealing with the organization.
On Friday night, the NC Department of Justice said they’ve received 12 separate complaints about EatWorkPlay CLT, and that they are currently reviewing the complaints.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.