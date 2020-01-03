Molly’s Kids: Maddox Gibson recovering from his eye tumor surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First #MollysKids story of 2020: An update on the lovable Maddox Gibson.
Doctors were able to get 90 percent of the tumor off his eye. His mom Lindsay says he was out of the hospital in three days and you’d “never know he had major surgery aside from the incisions.”
There’s still a good bit of swelling in that eye that needs to go down before we’ll see a photo, but this beautiful image is their family Christmas card picture. So much smiling.
“He doesn’t look that much different yet because of the swelling,” Lindsay said. “But his surgery went well, and we couldn't be happier.”
When we first met Maddox in November, many of you reached out with love and support to his family. That original post was seen by 150,000 people.
If you read it then you might remember, 12-year-old Maddox lives with a genetic condition where the tumor gene in your body doesn’t turn off, so your body just produces them.
It’s called neurofibromatosis. Maddox has a severe case. At one point he had tumors all over his body, but chemo took those away.
This latest surgical process to get rid of the tumor on his eye started Dec. 12. He’ll eventually have several plastic surgeries as well.
Maddox is by all accounts - from everyone who knows him and the handful of you who write me about him - is a great 4th grader in Huntersville, in a kind, big family. He was adopted from China over two years ago. Until then he’d lived in an orphanage his whole life. His mom says he wants to be a chef, loves Legos and likes playing with his drone.
There is currently no cure for neurofibromatosis, but Lindsay is hopeful.
“We are so excited he has a chance to live a more normal life by getting this huge tumor removed from his face,” Lindsay said. “It was very risky but we felt it would be unfair not to try. Again, 90% of the tumor was able to be removed!”
Congrats, Maddox. Feel like 2020 is going to be your year.
#MollysKids
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
