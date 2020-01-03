Man wanted for assault, firing shots, among other crimes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted for assault, and firing shots into an occupied place among other crimes in Charlotte.
Police say 54-year-old Luther Lawrence is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by felon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Lawrence was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. On Dec. 31 2019, police say Lawrence cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Paces Oak Boulevard in Charlotte.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luther Lawrence, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.
