Man sentenced to four years in prison after disguised box of drugs found in car

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after being found with more than 1000 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal court documents.
Octavio Lizarraga Ayala was sentenced after pleading guilty in the Middle District of United States Superior Court recently. The charge was possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
According to court records, Ayala was stopped on I-85 in Rowan County near mile marker 73 on February 12, 2019. The Rowan Sheriff’s Office and Iredell Sheriff’s Office were working together on interstate interdiction when they made a traffic stop on a black Nissan that Ayala was driving. The deputies stopped Ayala for following too closely.
When deputies approached the car they noticed a package on the front seat. The package was described as being a container with an orange top, wrapped tightly with duct tape and bubble wrap. Deputies noticed the strong smell of ammonia and noticed a “black granular substance” later identified as pepper.
Ammonia and pepper are sometimes used in the illegal drug trade to prevent drug sniffing dogs from finding drugs.
Inside the container were 1,063 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also recovered $2,326 in cash from the car.
Ayala was in the United States illegally, according to law enforcement. He had been in the U.S. on a Visa, he told investigators, but stayed past the approved return date.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.