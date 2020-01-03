1.8 magnitude earthquake reported in S.C.

CAYCE, S.C. (WYFF) - A 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in South Carolina Friday morning, according to the USGS.
The earthquake was reported just after midnight about two miles west of Cayce. It had a depth of 3.3 kilometers.
There are no reports of residents feeling the earthquake.
Since 1776 or perhaps even earlier, people living inland in North and South Carolina and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
The largest earthquake in the area - a magnitude 5.1 - occurred in 1916.
Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.
