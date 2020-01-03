Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ESCAPED INMATE-CAPTURED
SC inmate who escaped a work crew in 1979 captured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a work crew in South Carolina's Anderson County in 1979 has been captured. South Carolina Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain says Jose Chico Romero, now 63, had an encounter with police in Dover, Delaware on Dec. 28 in which he presented a fake identification card. She said he was arrested, processed and released under the name Arnaldo Figueroa, but his fingerprints later came back with a match for Romero. WYFF-TV reports he was apprehended in Dover on New Year’s Day. Romero is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware, on a fugitive warrant and has waived extradition.
APARTMENT EVICTION-FIRE
Affidavit: Man burned apartment after getting eviction note
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is accused of starting the new year by setting fire to an apartment complex that served him with an eviction notice on New Year's Eve. News outlets report Forrest Lavery West was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson. Authorities were alerted to the burning North Charleston apartment complex about an hour into the new year, according to an affidavit. It says witnesses told authorities that West had been screaming about burning the building down and getting its owner some insurance money. West says he dropped a lighter and accidentally started the fire that displaced 16 people. No injuries were reported.
OYSTER-TREE-RECYCLING
South Carolina offers oyster shell, Christmas tree recycling
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is calling for citizens to recycle used oyster shells and discarded Christmas trees through programs aimed at promoting growth of marine life. The state is continuing to expand its oyster recycling and restoration program, where used oyster shells can be dropped off after events such as oyster bakes and holiday parties. Natural resources officials say the recycled shells are reintroduced to local waters where they provide a surface for new oysters to grow. Live oysters then filter water and attract sea creatures to their reefs. The department is also accepting discarded Christmas trees to support fish attractors it maintains on lakes Marion and Moultrie
HUNTING DEATHS-SOUTH CAROLINA
Father, daughter killed in South Carolina hunting accident
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina man and his daughter were accidentally shot to death after being mistaken for deer on a New Year's Day hunting trip. The state's Department of Natural Resources said 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were killed about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colleton County near Walterboro. The department says four hunters were trying to move deer when the Drawdys were shot by another hunter. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Spokesman David Lucas says information such as whether the Dawdrys were wearing blaze orange safety gear will be released when the investigation is complete.
GRAMBLING-OSTEOPATHIC COLLEGE
Grambling: early admission agreement with new medical school
MONROE, La. (AP) — Grambling State University has reached an early admissions agreement with an osteopathic medical school that's starting up classes in July at a private campus on the grounds of another public university. Medical school dean Dr. Ray Morrison says the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is working toward similar agreements with other schools. Grambling's agreement allows admission for five Grambling sophomores a year to the private college at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Morrison expects to have about 150 students in the first class to report to Monroe. The college also has campuses in Alabama, Virginia and South Carolina.
BODY FOUND
Body found in SC's Sumter County
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The body of a 23-year-old South Carolina man was found early Wednesday morning, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said the body of Montrel Epps was found around 4:30 a.m. by a deputy during a property check after seeing Epps’ vehicle in the area, WIS-TV reported. Authorities said Epps' death marked Sumter's first homicide in 2020.