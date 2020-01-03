Hundreds of salvage cars engulfed in a New Year’s Day fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new year did not start off well for Calvin Morrison, owner of Morrison’s Body Shop in Morganton.
Just as celebrations were underway across the area, firefighters were battling a massive blaze behind his shop. About 200 cars, stacked for salvage, were on fire.
Investigators have not pinpointed the cause yet, but think it could have been a homeless person camping out that set a fire to stay warm and it got out control.
For Calvin, it was a devastating loss. The scrap value of a vehicle depends on its weight. He had plans for the vehicles.
“I was gonna crush em next month and retire,” Calvin said.
Calvin estimates he lost at least $40,000 worth of scrap weight. Combine that loss with what it will take to clean up the mess and he is no longer sure he will be able to retire anytime soon.
Authorities say it is not uncommon for homeless people to start campfires to stay warm in the winter. There are at least three camps of homeless people within a mile of the body shop.
Investigators are asking questions and trying to determine exactly what happened.
