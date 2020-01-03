‘Furever Home.’ WBTV reporter covering story on returned shelter pets adopts puppy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Taking your work home with you is often a bit of a drag. But sometimes, it can be an incredibly happy occasion.
That was the case recently for WBTV reporter Amanda Foster, who found herself on New Year’s Day covering a story about pets given as Christmas gifts being returned to the shelters just days after being adopted.
Foster’s assignment landed her at the Humane Society of Concord - where she met the sweet pup who would become the newest member of her family.
“I finished my work early, and had some time before my live report at 6 p.m., so I went back inside and the nice volunteers working the holiday let me take her out and have some play time," Foster recalls. "By then, I was smitten - I didn’t want to leave her behind.”
So, after the shelter volunteers had left and only Shelter Director Judy Sims’ husband Mike was there to get some after-hours work done, Foster began asking about the little black dog that was making such a big impression on her.
Mike agreed to wait after Foster’s live shot for her husband to come and meet the pooch.
“My husband has been waiting for years to adopt a dog and couldn’t be more excited,” Foster said.
When her husband showed up and met the loving little puppy, it became clear the couple was definitely taking her home.
“I have to thank the people at Humane Society of Concord, who went completely out of their way to be able to send the puppy, who we have named Minnie, home with us. Mike Sims stayed with us on a day off, well after what would have been normal hours, to get everything squared away and to make sure we had everything we needed,” Foster said. “Minnie is now cozy in her new home, and we are so happy to have this sweet addition to our little family.”
Congratulations to the happy couple on their new addition - and to Minnie, who has finally found a loving furever home.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.