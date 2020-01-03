‘Furever Home.’ WBTV reporter covering story on returned shelter pets adopts puppy

“I have to thank the people at Humane Society of Concord, who went completely out of their way to be able to send the puppy, who we have named Minnie, home with us. Mike Sims stayed with us on a day off, well after what would have been normal hours, to get everything squared away and to make sure we had everything we needed,” Foster said. “Minnie is now cozy in her new home, and we are so happy to have this sweet addition to our little family.”